Video: Sabrina Carpenter Performs 'Tears' at 2025 VMAs

During an appearance at Sunday's Video Music Awards, Sabrina Carpenter dazzled the audience with a performance of her hit song "Tears," which appears on her recently released album, "Man's Best Friend." The "Espresso" singer was also named the Best Pop Artist at the ceremony. Check out her performance and the full list of winners here.

“Man’s Best Friend,” Carpenter's seventh album, includes a total of 12 tracks, including the previously released "Manchild." She recently discussed the explicit nature of the album in an interview with CBS Mornings, saying, "It is not for any pearl clutchers."

Carpenter released her most recent album last August, Short n’ Sweet, which topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024. Upon release, the album’s opening track, “Taste,” captured #1 on Spotify’s US chart, dethroning Carpenter's own “Please Please Please” and making it the 3rd song off her album to hit #1. 'Short n' Sweet also became the 1st album with 4 Pop Airplay No. 1’s since Taylor Swift.

In addition to topping the charts, all three singles off the album, "Espresso" (2.2 billion), "Please Please Please" (1.4 billion), and "Taste" (1 billion) entered the coveted Billions Club on Spotify. The album as a whole garnered Carpenter six GRAMMY® nods as a first-time GRAMMY® nominee and won two awards for her GRAMMY® debut. Sabrina took home the “Best Pop Vocal Album” award for Short n’ Sweet along with “Best Pop Solo Performance” for the album’s lead single, “Espresso.” She also made her debut on the GRAMMY’s stage with a medley of her smash singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

Following the GRAMMYs, Carpenter released Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe), which featured five additional songs, including a duet with global icon Dolly Parton on “Please Please Please” and “Busy Woman” which Carpenter debuted live on her sold-out headlining arena tour.

On a global scale, Carpenter made history by becoming the first-ever female artist to occupy the entire top three of the UK Singles Chart, with "Taste," "Please Please Please," and "Espresso" holding the top positions concurrently. She also set a new record for the most weeks at #1 by a female artist in a single year on the Official UK Singles Chart, amassing 21 weeks at the top spot. To add to the trend of setting unprecedented milestones, she also became the first international artist to receive the Global Success award at The BRITs.

This fall, Carpenter will return with a second sold-out North American leg for her highly acclaimed Short n’ Sweet Tour, which kicks off October 23rd in Pittsburgh and will hit arenas in New York, Nashville, Toronto, and Los Angeles. Carpenter will have a five-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York and a six-night run at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the tour will wrap on November 23rd. The second leg follows the incredibly successful 33-date sold-out North American leg, which wrapped last November, and the sold-out European leg, where additional shows were added in four cities due to demand.

The two-time GRAMMY award winner has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, and style icon. With her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold and multi-platinum certifications, and performing to sold-out crowds worldwide.

As an actor, she had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival to rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also executive-produced and led the cast of Netflix’s Work It, which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, she made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls.