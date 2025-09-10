Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter & More Win at 2025 MTV VMAs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This past weekend was MTV's annual Video Music Awards (VMAs), with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter all serving as top winners of the evening. Lady Gaga took home four awards, including Artist of the Year. Grande and Carpenter tied with 3 wins.

Grande, who is as Glinda in the two-part Wicked adaptation, was honored with Video of the Year and Best Pop for “Brighter Days Ahead," with Carpenter named as the Best Pop Artist. Both were nominated for a total of 6 awards.

2025 marked a break from tradition, as the past two years saw Taylor Swift receive the highest number of nods, with 10 nominations in 2024 and 11 in 2023. For this year's list, Swift received one nomination for Artist of the Year, but ultimately took home no awards.

Airing on Sunday, September 7, the 2025 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, hosted by LL Cool J hit a six-year viewership high and was seen by more than 5.5 million viewers on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+. See the full list of nominees here and the winners below!

2025 VMA Winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga

SONG OF THE YEAR

Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alex Warren

BEST POP ARTIST

Sabrina Carpenter

MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

January 2025: KATSEYE, “Touch”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”

BEST HIP-HOP

Doechii, “Anxiety”

BEST R&B

Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Sombr, “Back to Friends”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay, “All My Love”

BEST LATIN

Shakira, “Soltera“

BEST AFROBEATS

Tyla, “Push 2 Start”

BEST K-POP

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye, “Born Again”

BEST COUNTRY

Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?”

BEST ALBUM

Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”

BEST GROUP

BLACKPINK

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”

BEST DIRECTION

Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”

BEST EDITING

Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Doechii, “Anxiety”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”

Photo Credit: MTV/Paramount+