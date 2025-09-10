Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter & More Win at 2025 MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga took home four awards, including Artist of the Year.
This past weekend was MTV's annual Video Music Awards (VMAs), with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter all serving as top winners of the evening. Lady Gaga took home four awards, including Artist of the Year. Grande and Carpenter tied with 3 wins.
Grande, who is as Glinda in the two-part Wicked adaptation, was honored with Video of the Year and Best Pop for “Brighter Days Ahead," with Carpenter named as the Best Pop Artist. Both were nominated for a total of 6 awards.
2025 marked a break from tradition, as the past two years saw Taylor Swift receive the highest number of nods, with 10 nominations in 2024 and 11 in 2023. For this year's list, Swift received one nomination for Artist of the Year, but ultimately took home no awards.
Airing on Sunday, September 7, the 2025 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, hosted by LL Cool J hit a six-year viewership high and was seen by more than 5.5 million viewers on the CBS Television Network, simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+. See the full list of nominees here and the winners below!
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
SONG OF THE YEAR
Rosé & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
BEST NEW ARTIST
Alex Warren
BEST POP ARTIST
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
January 2025: KATSEYE, “Touch”
BEST COLLABORATION
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
BEST POP
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”
BEST HIP-HOP
Doechii, “Anxiety”
BEST R&B
Mariah Carey, “Type Dangerous”
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Sombr, “Back to Friends”
BEST ROCK
Coldplay, “All My Love”
BEST LATIN
Shakira, “Soltera“
BEST AFROBEATS
Tyla, “Push 2 Start”
BEST K-POP
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye, “Born Again”
BEST COUNTRY
Megan Moroney, “Am I Okay?”
BEST ALBUM
Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Ariana Grande, “Brighter Days Ahead”
BEST GROUP
BLACKPINK
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish”
BEST DIRECTION
Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
BEST EDITING
Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)”
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Doechii, “Anxiety”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Sabrina Carpenter, “Manchild”
BEST ART DIRECTION
Lady Gaga, “Abracadabra”
SONG OF THE SUMMER
Tate McRae, “Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie)”
Photo Credit: MTV/Paramount+
