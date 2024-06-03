Video: STARZ Reveals OUTLANDER Premiere Date and Releases First Look Teaser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







As part of the “World Outlander Day” celebration, STARZ has announced that the highly anticipated second half of “Outlander” season seven will premiere on Friday, November 22. New episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, new episodes will debut at 8:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S.



In addition to the eight remaining episodes in season seven, “Outlander” is currently in production on a 10-episode eighth and final season. STARZ also announced TODAY three new characters joining the cast for season eight. Kieran Bew (“House of the Dragon,” “Warrior”) will be playing “Captain Charles Cunningham,” a retired British soldier, Frances Tomelty (“Woman in the Wall,” “Catastrophe”) will be playing his mother, “Elspeth Cunningham,” and Carla Woodcock (“Such Brave Girls,” “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder”) joins in the role of “Amaranthus Grey,” a new member of the Grey family.



Coming off of the first half of “Outlander” season seven, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?



Alongside Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Rankin and Bell, “Outlander” also stars David Berry as “Lord John Grey,” Charles Vandervaart as “William Ransom,” Izzy Meikle-Small as “Rachel Hunter” and Joey Phillips as “Denzell Hunter.”



Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on “Outlander,” which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.



The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing tale.



Additionally, the “Outlander” Universe is expanding with a prequel series also in production in Scotland. “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater), and Claire’s parents, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield). The series will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England. Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis serve as executive producers on “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.”

To learn more about the series, click HERE.

Comments