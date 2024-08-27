Video: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 Trailer With James Marsden and Jim Carrey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount has just released the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the third entry in the film franchise based on the beloved video game character. The new movie will be in theaters on December 20, 2024.

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Director Jeff Fowler returns along with our all-star cast including Jim Carrey, ﻿Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, newcomers Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter, with Keanu Reeves joining the franchise as Shadow the Hedgehog.

Ahead of the trailer drop, Paramount teased its release around the world, with projections of Sonic, Shadow, and the classic Robotnik icon appearing in Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York City, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Sydney, and Tokyo. Watch the video:

