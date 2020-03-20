Video Roundup: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Samantha Bee, and Trevor Noah Host Their Shows From Home

Television hosts are taking to Youtube to chat about current events, in the way they usually would on their respective shows.

We're rounding up the most recent videos from your favorite hosts and commentators below!

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel has been releasing daily 'minilogues' where he talks about the current news. In the most recent episode, he chats with Julia-Louis Dreyfus, discusses spring breakers in Florida, and the Netflix announcement about a 30-day reduction in streaming quality across Europe.

Every day, Kimmel chooses a cause to donate to, and encourages audiences to do the same. Today, it's Feeding America.

Watch his most recent minilogue below:

Trevor Noah

Noah chatted about the latest news regarding coronavirus, including Trump's comments about a potential cure, governors taking action, and spring break. Jaboukie Young-White even makes an appearance!

Check out the full episode below:

Samantha Bee

Bee continued her Beeing at Home series, where she created a silly video about washing...hams?

Sure, you're washing your hands to avoid COVID-19, but have you considered that you should also be washing your hams? Better safe than sorry.

Check it out below!

Jimmy Fallon

Finally, Fallon continued his "At Home Edition" of The Tonight Show, where he was seen monologuing his front porch, with the assistance of a computer laugh track.

He continued with a segment called #MyQuarantineinSixWords, in which viewers sent in how they're coping.

Jennifer Garner also joined the show via live video chat.

Like Kimmel, Fallon also highlights a worthy cause to donate to each day on his show. Today, it was Save the Children.

Watch the full episode below!

