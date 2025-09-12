Video: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Sets Season 7 Premiere; Watch the Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Mama Ru has recruited a stunning selection of iconic UK faces to be the willing subjects of a drag makeover and unleash their inner divas in a gagworthy episode of the new series due to start on Thursday, September 25th on WOW Presents Plus.

This new season features one of Drag Race’s most notoriously difficult challenges, the makeover challenge, in which the queens are tasked with giving surprise guests a drag makeover, comes with an extra celebrity twist.

The line up for the “Hun Makeover Challenge” includes Welsh singer-songwriter, Charlotte Church, Tracy Beaker, also known as actor, Dani Harmer, reality TV star, Celeb BIG BROTHER winner, and perennial shorts wearer, David Potts, Eastenders legend, Diane Parish, famed for her portrayal of Walford stalwart, Denise Fox, Pop Idol winner Scottish singer and broadcaster, Michelle McManus, and Shobna Gulati, loved as the dippy Anita, of Victoria Wood’s Dinner Ladies, and famed for playing Sunita, a cherished member of Coronation Street’s Hall of Huns.

Season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will kick off on Thursday September 25th at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on WOW Presents Plus in the US, day and date with BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The hun makeover challenge is set to be one of the campest and most heartwarming in Drag Race UK Herstory, but the question remains, who will serve up family resemblance realness and win the coveted RuPeter badge, and who will Ru ask to sashay away?

