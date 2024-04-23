Video: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE: ALLSTARS 9 to Include Nina West, Plastique Tiara, & More

Additionally, new episodes of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.
Paramount+ has revealed the legendary cast for the ninth season of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, which begins streaming exclusively on the service with two all-new episodes on Friday, May 17.
In this new season, eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges. This season marks the first time in franchise herstory where the queens are competing for charity and harnessing their drag skills to win money for a variety of organizations.
Additionally, new episodes of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED – available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ on May 17 – take viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.
The eight queens returning to RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS and the charities they have chosen to compete for are the following:
Angeria is back, you ug-aly bitch! The sweet southern belle from the ATL uses her irresistible drawl and comedic charisma to captivate the judges. A stunning Season 14 finalist who checks all the boxes, Angeria is ready to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
National Black Justice Collective
Since Season 13, Gottmik has become a darling of the fashion world, strutting runways and striking poses for the world’s top design houses. But this bona fide trendsetter is more than a style icon – Gottmik's got the wit and wiles needed to snatch the ALL STARS crown!
Hello-tis, it’s your girl Jorgeous! The Lip-Sync Assassin of Season 14 is back. Jorgeous may be small, but she is BIG competition. This pocket-sized dynamo has irresistible charm, stunning looks and the performance skills to make her a serious contender to take it all!
National Alliance of Mental Illness
Fresh from the Hairspray national tour, Nina West is bringing her performance powers back to the Mainstage. As Season 11’s Miss Congeniality, Nina won over fans with her kindness, but make no mistake – with top-notch acting chops and killer comedy skills, this Broadway baby is here to slay.
Plastique Tiara is back, bolder and more beautiful than ever! Since Season 11, she's racked up the largest social media following of any Drag Race alum. Now, the TikTok icon is ready to make ALL STARS 9 her most viral moment yet. With the likes and the lewks, she’s set her sights on the crown.
The Asian American Foundation (TAAF)
She's Roxxy Andrews, and she's here to make it clear: This show-stopping legend is back to put her signature "thick and juicy" talents to devastating use. Bitches better beware!
Shannel was the first Queen to ever enter the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werk Room, and now she’s back to make herstory all over again! This ultimate Vegas showgirl is ready to remind the world how classic drag is done and to prove that she is still the one to beat!
Anxiety and Depression Association of America
Vanessa Vanjie became the breakout star of Season 10 after just one episode – and nearly made it to the top on Season 11! Fresh from world tours, the Vegas stage and a major glow-up, she’s showing up with her "lightning in a bottle" personality and the skills to claim her crown.
The ALL STARS Queen ru-veal launched exclusively on the RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE YouTube channel through a YouTube premiere here. Following the launch, additional content, including Meet the Queens, will go live across the RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube accounts.
