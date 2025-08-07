Video: Prime Video Releases Trailer for Music Series THE RUNAROUNDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Prime Video released the official trailer for The Runarounds, which features the original song “Funny How The Universe Works” performed by the real-life band at the center of the story. The music drama series from the creators of Outer Banks will premiere all eight episodes on Monday, September 1, 2025 exclusively on Prime Video.

Arista Records will be releasing the official soundtrack coinciding with the series’ release on September 1. They have already dropped the band’s first two singles — “Funny How The Universe Works” and “Senior Year" available below. “Funny How The Universe Works” features in the series trailer and “Senior Year” is the first song written and recorded by the real-life band.

The Runarounds follows a group of recent high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom. Over the course of one summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break—falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way.

The series stars real-life musicians—William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock, and Jesse Golliher—along with Lilah Pate, Maximo Salas, Kelley Pereira, Marley Aliah, Mark Wystrach, Brooklyn Decker, Hayes MacArthur, and Shea Pritchard.

Executive Producers include Jonas Pate, Joon Yun, David Wilcox, Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, Scott Lambert, and Lisa Mae Fincannon, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. The Runarounds is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance Television.