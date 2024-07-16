Video: Peacock Debuts THE KILLER Trailer With Nathalie Emmanuel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Peacock has released the trailer for John Woo's reimagining of his 1989 Hong Kong classic, The Killer. The movie streams exclusively on Peacock on August 23.

From the Oscar® winning producer of Oppenheimer, the action thriller stars Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel (The Fast Saga, Game of Thrones) as Zee, a mysterious and infamous assassin known, and feared, in the Parisian underworld as the Queen of the Dead.

But when, during an assignment from her shadowy mentor and handler (Avatar’s Sam Worthington), Zee refuses to kill a blinded young woman (Diana Silvers; Ma, Booksmart) in a Paris nightclub, the decision will disintegrate Zee’s alliances, attract the attention of a savvy police investigator (Golden Globe nominee Omar Sy; Jurassic World franchise, Lupin), and plunge her into a sinister criminal conspiracy that will set her on a COLLISION COURSE with her own past.

The film’s cast includes celebrated French actors Eric Cantona (The Fragile Colossus, Elizabeth), Saϊd Taghmaoui (Wonder Woman, The Kite Runner), Tchéky Karyo (Nikita, A Very Long Engagement) and Grégory Montel (Call My Agent!, Thirst for Life), and also features Angeles Woo (Silent Night, Manhunt) and Aurélia Agel (Halo, Black Widow).

Based on the 1989 motion picture written and directed by John Woo, The Killer is directed by John Woo, from a screenplay by Academy Award® winner Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Mystic River) and the screenwriting team of Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane, Knights of the Zodiac) and is produced by Academy Award® winner Charles Roven p.g.a. (Oppenheimer, American Hustle), Alex Gartner p.g.a. (Uncharted, Warcraft), John Woo p.g.a. and Lori Tilkin deFelice (Silent Night). The film’s executive producers are Terence Chang, Mark Gordon, Matt Jackson and Robin Mulcahy Fisichella.

Comments