Video: Peacock Debuts LOVE ISLAND USA Season Five Trailer

Season five of the hit cultural phenomenon LOVE ISLAND USA, the most-streamed original reality competition series in Peacock history, premieres exclusively on Peacock beginning July 18 with new episodes six days a week.

Set in Fiji, season five of Peacock Original LOVE ISLAND USA will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.

Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Season five of LOVE ISLAND is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, Iona Mackenzie and Claudine Parrish serve as executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Watch the new trailer here: