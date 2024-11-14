Video: Pamela Anderson Stars in Teaser Trailer for THE LAST SHOWGIRL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Last Showgirl, a poignant film of resilience, rhinestones and feathers, stars Pamela Anderson as Shelley, a glamorous showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run.

Directed by Gia Coppola, the movie co-stars Oscar®, SAG® Award and Golden Globe® winner Jamie Lee Curtis, as Shelley’s best friend, who brings her own unique interpretation and brilliance to the story, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka and Billie Lourd.

Written by Kate Gersten, the film is produced by Robert Schwartzman, Natalie Farrey, Gia Coppola and features a new original song “Beautiful That Way,” sung by pop superstar Miley Cyrus, produced by Academy Award nominee Andrew Wyatt and written by Wyatt, Cyrus, and Lykke Li.

The movie will have a limited release on December 13, before opening nationwide January 10, 2025. Watch the trailer now!

