Video: PBS and BBC Unveil WALKING WITH DINOSAURS Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







PBS and BBC have shared the first trailer for the new six-part series, Walking with Dinosaurs. An exciting reimagining of one of the BBC’s best-loved factual shows for this major new BBC Studios production, Waking with Dinosaurs will premiere in the U.S. beginning on June 16 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

Narrated by Tony-winner Bertie Carvel, each episode of Walking with Dinosaurs will tell the dramatic story of an individual dinosaur whose remains are currently being unearthed by the world’s leading dinosaur hunters. Thanks to cutting-edge science, experts can reveal how these prehistoric creatures lived, hunted, fought, and died more accurately than ever before. As the dinosaur’s bones emerge from the ground, the series will bring these prehistoric stories to life with state-of-the-art visual effects — making each episode a gripping dinosaur drama based on the very latest evidence.

Across the six episodes, audiences will meet a range of spectacular dinosaur species in an array of prehistoric landscapes. These include a Spinosaurus — the largest carnivorous dinosaur to ever walk the earth — roaming the rivers of ancient Morocco; a youthful Triceratops battling a ravenous T. rex in North America; and a lonely giant Lusotitan RISKING IT ALL for a love in Portugal.

Double Olivier and Tony award-winning actor Carvel is no stranger to flagship television. His work includes notable credits such as Tony Blair in The Crown, Prince Baelor Targaryen in HBO’s upcoming A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms, and the BBC’s Doctor Foster. Also, a star of the West End, Carvel received an Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical playing Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical.

Comments