Video: OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD Trailer Teases New Prequel Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







New romances have been teased with the official trailer for Outlander: Blood of my Blood, the upcoming prequel series coming to STARZ this summer. The series will premiere Friday, August 8, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays on STARZ.

After 11 years of romance on the series “Outlander,” the tale continues, or rather begins, on the eve of an earlier Jacobite rebellion. A prequel to “Outlander,” the series explores the lives and relationships of two couples as they fight against all odds to be together: the parents of “Outlander’s” Claire Randall -- Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine); and those of “Outlander’s” Jamie Fraser -- Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy).

In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater, and Roy, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg also serving as executive producers. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.