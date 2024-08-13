Video: OMNI LOOP Trailer Featuring Mary-Louise Parker and Ayo Edebiri

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Magnolia Pictures has released the official trailer for Omni Loop, the upcoming science-fiction dramedy Mary-Louise Parker and Ayo Edebiri.

The film follows Zoya Lowe (Parker), a quantum physicist who finds herself in a time loop, with a black hole growing in her chest and only a week to live. But what THE DOCTORS and her family don’t know is that she has already lived THIS WEEK before; so many times, in fact, that she doesn’t even know how long it’s been until one day Zoya meets a gifted student named Paula (Edebiri). Together, they team up to save life–and to unlock the mysteries of time travel.

Directed by Bernardo Britto, the movie also stars Carlos Jacott, Chris Witaske, Harris Yulin, Steven Maier, and Eddie Cahil.

Magnolia Pictures will release Omni Loop in theaters and on digital September 20, 2024.

Photo credit: Magnolia Pictures

Comments