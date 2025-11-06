Video: Netflix Shares First Look at STRANGER THINGS: TALES FROM ‘85 Animated Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has shared details and a first look at Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85, a newly announced animated series set in the world of the fan-favorite franchise. The news debuts as part of STRANGER THINGS DAY, the day when Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana (November 6, 1983).

The series takes place in Hawkins during the winter of 1985, where the original characters— including Eleven, Max, Mike, and Will— fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town. The series will debut in 2026.

The cast includes Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will and Brett Gipson as Hopper. Additional voice cast includes Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo and Lou Diamond Phillips. Eric Robles serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the original series debuted in July 2016 and quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular television series ever, with its fourth season alone amassing over 140.7 million views globally. The prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won four Tony Awards, made its Broadway debut this April. Take a behind-the-scenes look at the production, which is currently playing at the Marquis Theatre.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will release on Netflix across three premiere dates: Volume 1 on November 26 (Episodes 501-504), Volume 2 on December 25 (Episodes 505-507), and the Finale on December 31 (Episode 508). Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.

Photo Credit: Netflix