Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE DIPLOMAT Season 2

Netflix has shared the official trailer for the second season of The Diplomat, which will premiere on the streamer on October 31, 2024. The hit political drama returns for its second season with Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell at the helm - with higher stakes, wider scope and one very impressive Vice President (Allison Janney).

A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: THE ATTACK that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Janney).

In the first season of the show, Kate Wyler is a seasoned foreign service officer more at home in a crisis zone than an upper-crust atmosphere. She's planning to take her next post in Afghanistan when the White House comes calling with a change of orders, sending her to London as the US ambassador to the United Kingdom. It's not the behind-the-scenes world she thrives in, but with war brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, her skills will still be called upon. Kate will have to defuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London and adjust to her new place in the spotlight — all while trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat and charismatic political star Hal Wyler. He's negotiated the end of his share of wars, but sharing the spotlight with a wife who has long lurked in the shadows could be his most challenging mission yet.

From Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer Debora Cahn, the Emmy-nominated series THE DIPLOMAT returns for a second season. Janice Williams, Alex Graves, and Keri Russell serve as Executive Producers. Season 2 of The Diplomat also stars Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh, along with Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, and Miguel Sandoval.

