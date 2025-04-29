Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for Conan O'Brien Mark Twain Prize Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has shared the trailer for Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, a special celebrating O'Brien as the recipient of the prestigious award, previously given to Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin, Neil Simon, Billy Crystal, Carol Burnett, and more.

The special was filmed Sunday, March 23 at the Kennedy Center, and featuring a lineup of leading performers that included Nikki Glaser, Will Ferrell, David Letterman, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracy Morgan, Adam Sandler, Andy Richter, Reggie Watts, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Stephen Colbert, Sean Evans, Robert Smigel and others.

With music direction by Max Weinberg, the program paid tribute to the humor and accomplishments of O’Brien and featured a host of his admirers, friends, and collaborators. The MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR Celebrating Conan O'Brien will premiere Sunday, May 4, only on Netflix.

