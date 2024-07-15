Video: Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer for TERMINATOR ZERO Featuring Sonoya Mizuno

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has shared the teaser trailer for TERMINATOR ZERO, which is set to premiere globally on August 29, 2024.

The teaser trailer debuts Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon) as THE VOICE of “Eiko,” THE RESISTANCE fighter sent back in time to stop Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. Additional voice cast includes Timothy Olyphant (Santa Clarita Diet) as Terminator, André Holland (Moonlight) as Malcolm Lee, Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) as Koroko, and Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) as The Prophet.

Created and executive produced by Mattson Tomlin and executive produced by Skydance Animation by Production IG Studios, the eight-episode series will be part of the Terminator universe but will center around new characters.

Synopsis

2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet’s impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children.

