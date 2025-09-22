Video: Netflix Drops Trailer for Norman Lear Dramedy Series BOOTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has debuted the official trailer for the new series BOOTS, premiering on October 9. The trailer features a new recording of George Michael’s hit song “Freedom” sung by the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus. The group of 30 singers includes U.S. military veterans.

BOOTS is a one-hour comedic drama that delivers an irreverent, offbeat take on the coming-of-age story. Set in the tough, unpredictable world of the 1990s US Marine Corps—when being gay in the military was still illegal—the series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) and his best friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh), THE SON of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits.

Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

Series regulars are include Miles Heizer (Cameron Cope), Max Parker (Sergeant Robert "Bobby" Sullivan), Vera Farmiga (Barbara Cope), Liam Oh (Ray McAffey), Cedrick Cooper (Staff Sergeant Marcus McKinnon), Ana Ayora (Capt. Denise Fajardo), Angus O’Brien (Thaddeus Beau Sterling Hicks), Dominic Goodman (Isaiah Nash), Kieron Moore (Nicholas Slovacek), Nicholas Logan (Sergeant Cary Wayne Howitt), Rico Paris (Santos Santos), Blake Burt (John Bowman)

The cast also includes Brandon Tyler Moore (Cody Bowman), Zach Roerig (Sgt. Knox), Anthony Marble (Harlan McAffey) and Joy Osmanski (Setsuko McAffey), Ivan Hoey Jr. (Benjy Cope), Logan Gould (Mo Mason), Jack Kay (Joshua Jones), Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (Alice), Jonathan Nieves (Eduardo Ochoa), Brett Dalton (Sgt. Pitowski)

The eight-episode series hails from creator and co-showrunner Andy Parker (Tales of the City, Imposters), showrunner Jennifer Cecil (Umbrella Academy, One Tree Hill), and executive producer Norman Lear. It is inspired by the book The Pink Marine by Greg Cope White.