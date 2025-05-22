Video: Netflix Drops Official Trailer for New Series THE WATERFRONT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for The Waterfront, a new series from the creator of Dawson's Creek and Scream. Inspired by true events, the show dives into the flawed Buckley family as they attempt to retain control of their crumbling North Carolina fishing empire. The Waterfront premieres June 19, only on Netflix.

For decades, the Buckley family has ruled Havenport, North Carolina, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town’s restaurant scene. But their fishing empire has started to crumble as patriarch Harlan Buckley (Holt McCallany) recovers from two heart attacks, and his wife Belle (Maria Bello) and son Cane (Jake Weary) venture into the deep end to keep THE FAMILY businesses afloat.

As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who’s lost custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner) — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family’s future forever.

Inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of coastal North Carolina, The Waterfront comes from prolific showrunner Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries). The twisty drama plays out over eight episodes that are as much about family dynamics as they are about the lengths people will go to when their legacy is on the line.

The cast also includes Rafael L. Silva, Humberly González, and Danielle Campbell, with Topher Grace, Dave Annable, Michael Gaston, Gerardo Celasco, and Zach Roerig guest-starring.

