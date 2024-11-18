Video: Netflix Debuts Sneak Peek from Fortune Feimster Comedy Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fortune Feimster, the beloved comedian and actress, returns with her third Netflix comedy special, Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, premiering globally on Netflix on December 3, 2024. Following the success of her previous specials, Good Fortune (2022) and Sweet & Salty (2020), both of which received Critics Choice nominations, Fortune continues to deliver her signature blend of humor and heart. Watch a new sneak peek of the special now!

In Crushing It, Fortune shares hilarious stories from her life, including her “romantic” honeymoon with her wife and her reflections on no longer being her mom’s surrogate husband. With her unique comedic perspective and infectious energy, Fortune invites audiences into her world where laughter and love reign supreme.

Directed by Kristian Mercado Figueroa, Fortune Feimster: Crushing It promises to be an unforgettable comedic experience that showcases Fortune's journey as she navigates relationships, personal growth, and the hilarities of everyday life.

Affable, charismatic, and one-of-a-kind, Fortune has captivated audiences through her confessional comedy that brings people together. Originally rising to fame as a writer and panelist on E’s hit show Chelsea Lately, she has appeared in numerous popular series, including The Mindy Project, Champions, and Kenan, along with guest roles on Claws, Nora from Queens, and Life In Pieces. Fortune is also known for her film appearances in Yes Day, Office Christmas Party, and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, as well as her voice work in The Simpsons, Soul, Bless the Harts, and Zootopia 2.

In addition to her stand-up, Fortune returned to Netflix in 2023 with the action-comedy series FUBAR, where she stars alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. Having recently completed filming the second season, she portrays Roo Russell in a captivating story that explores family dynamics against a backdrop of espionage and humor. Feimster can also be heard every morning on Sirius XM with Tom Papa on Netflix’s “What A Joke with Papa and Fortune” radio show. She also hosts the popular podcast Handsome with fellow comedians and friends Tig Notaro and Mae Martin. The podcast was launched in August 2023 and has already amassed 20 million downloads.

Fortune’s previous specials on Netflix and Comedy Central have earned critical acclaim, with the LA Times naming Good Fortune to their Best of List for 2022.

