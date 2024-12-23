Video: NBC Debuts THE HUNTING PARTY Series Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NBC has shared a new trailer for The Hunting Party, a forthcoming drama series coming in February.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They’ve been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit, a top-secret government prison that’s not supposed to exist.

As Bex races to catch these killers before it’s too late, she’ll discover THE ONE thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from, because the Pit wasn’t just a prison. The Hunting Party also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie and Sara Garcia.

Co-showrunners JJ Bailey (creator) and Jake Coburn are writers and executive producers. Thor Freudenthal is director and executive producer. Keto Shimizu is writer and executive producer. The Hunting Party premieres Monday, February 3 at 10/9c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

