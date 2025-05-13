Video: Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, & More Star in Sneak Peek for OH. WHAT. FUN. Holiday Comedy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prime Video has released a new sneak peek of Oh. What. Fun., the upcoming holiday comedy hitting the streamer on December 3. The movie features a star-studded ensemble cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria, and Joan Chen.

In the film, Claire Clauster (Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic, lovable family together every holiday season. From perfectly frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one decks the halls quite like Claire. But this year, as her grown kids and distracted husband get swept up in their own seasonal dramas, they make one crucial mistake: they forget their mom. By the time they realize she's missing, Claire’s already set off on a festive adventure of her own - one that doesn’t involve cooking, cleaning, or coordinating anyone else’s chaos. As her family scrambles to find her and salvage their Christmas, Claire rediscovers what the holidays mean when you’re finally free to put yourself first.

Oh. What. Fun. is a spirited holiday comedy from director Michael Showalter and writers Chandler Baker and Showalter. A wink to every overworked holiday host, the film celebrates family, freedom, and the unexpected magic of a Christmas gone off-script.

