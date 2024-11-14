Video: Max Drops Trailer for BOOKIE Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Emmy®-nominated creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, the Max Original comedy series BOOKIE returns for its second season THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12. The eight-episode season, starring Sebastian Maniscalco and produced by Warner Bros. Television, will debut episodes weekly on Max leading up to the season finale on Thursday, January 30.

The darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Sebastian Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own. Full of relatable mishaps, Bookie chronicles one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.

Season 2 stars Sebastian Maniscalco, Omar J. Dorsey, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, Maxim Swinton and Rob Corddry. Guest stars this season will include Charlie Sheen, Ray Romano, Zach Braff, and Brad Garrett.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, BOOKIE is created, written, and produced by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay; executive produced by Sebastian Maniscalco, Judi Marmel, and Andy Tennant, who directed multiple episodes.

