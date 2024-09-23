Video: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo Stars in THE LINCOLN LAWYER Season 3 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the trailer for Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. All episodes of the new season premiere globally on October 17, 2024, only on Netflix.

Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

THE LINCOLN LAWYER also stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta. The series was created for television by David E Kelley and was developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.

