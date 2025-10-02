Video: MARVEL’S SPIDEY AND IRON MAN: AVENGERS TEAM-UP! Theme Song Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The theme song has been revealed for Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!, the first-ever “Team-Up” special featuring characters from Disney Jr.’s “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” and “Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends." The opening is written by songwriter/composer Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy).

The special premieres Thursday, Oct. 16, on Disney Jr. (8 a.m. EDT/PDT) and later that day on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand. It will then debut on Disney+ the following day.

In the special, Iron Man and the Avengers, including Hulk, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel and Captain America, join Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of all the machines in the city.

The special stars Mason Blomberg as Tony Stark (Iron Man), Alkaio Thiele as Peter Parker (Spidey), Armen Taylor as Hulk, Sandra Saad as Ms. Marvel, Cruz Flateau as Black Panther, Hero Hunter as Captain America, J. P. Karliak as Green Goblin and Tony Hale as Ultron.

From Disney Branded Television, the special is executive produced by Harrison Wilcox, Bart Jennett and Chris Moreno. Becca Topol is co-producer/story editor and Steve Grover is supervising producer. Sean Coyle and James Eason-Garcia are consulting producers. The special is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons.