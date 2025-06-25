Video: Lou Diamond Phillips Stars as a Theater Director in Trailer for ET TU

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new trailer has been released for Et Tu, a dark comedy film starring Tony-nominee Lou Diamond Phillips as a temperamental theater director. The movie will hit digital platforms beginning July 25th.

Brent is not a happy director. For weeks, he's had to watch an awful play - his awful play. Adding insult to injury, he's convinced his wife is having an affair with his idiot leading man. Fortunately for Brent, the theater’s Janitor has been mopping the stage long enough to know a dark secret that may help rid him of his troubles. That is, so long as he’s willing to get some blood on his hands.

Directed by Tzannes, the movie also stars Malcolm McDowell (”A Clockwork Orange,” “Caligula,” “Time After Time”), Antwone Barnes, Isabella Blake-Thomas (”Secret Society of Second Born Royals”) , Rachel Alig (”The Cleaning Lady”), Brennan Keel Cook (”Pale Blue Eye,” “Encounter,” ”Fast Charlie”), Trevor James, Jaclyn Mofid, Lanelle Scott, Zackry Colston, Timothy Patrick Cavanaugh, Evan James Henderson, Daniel Dasent, and J.R. Gomez.

