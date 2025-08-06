Video: Liam Neeson Stars in Trailer for Horror Comedy COLD STORAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Samuel Goldwyn Films has released the trailer for Cold Storage, the new sci-fi comedy starring Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian), Sosie Bacon (Smile), Vanessa Redgrave (Mission: Impossible), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), and Liam Neeson (The Naked gun). The movie will be released in theaters next year.

Teacake (Keery) and Naomi (Campbell), two young employees of a self-storage company built on the site of an old US military base, have their wildest night shift ever when a parasitic fungus escapes from the lowest sublevel of the base, where it was sealed by the government decades before.

As the temperature rises underground, this highly contagious and rapidly mutating microorganism multiplies and unleashes its brain-controlling, body-bursting terrors on the facility’s inhabitants – human and otherwise.

With time running out, it’s down to Teacake and Naomi, with the help of a grizzled retired bioterror operative (Neeson), to contain the merciless menace and prevent the explosive extinction of Mankind itself.

Jonny Campbell (Dracula) directs from a script written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, Presence), based on his novel. Zombieland and Panic Room’s Gavin Polone is producing, along with Koepp.