Video: Jon M. Chu Talks WICKED and More on CBS Sunday Morning

Director Jon M. Chu sat down with Jo Ling Kent of CBS Sunday Morning, to discuss his upbringing as THE SON of immigrant parents, Crazy Rich Asians, and directing the highly anticipated film version of Wicked.

On Wicked, journalist Jo Ling Kent says, "'Wicked' has this line, 'It's time to trust my instincts, close my eyes and leap.' When I heard that, it sounded a bit like you."

"It was the whole reason I did the movie. It's all about striving for that dream and being able to fight through the uncomfortable things to get there," says Chu.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Last month, it was announced that Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage will be playing Dr. Dillamond in the film.

It has also been announced that a behind-the-scenes special about the film, hosted by Grande and Erivo, will be airing on NBC this November.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked: Part One premieres on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is second scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

