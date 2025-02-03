Video: John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush Star in THE RULE OF JENNY PEN Teaser Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



IFC Films has debuted the official teaser trailer for The Rule of Jenny Pen, a new psychological thriller starring Tony Award winners John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush. The film is set to hit theaters on March 7th.

The Rule of Jenny Pen follows Judge Stefan Mortensen (Rush) who suffers a near-fatal stroke which leaves him partially paralyzed and confined to a retirement home. Resistant to the staff and distant from his friendly roommate, Mortensen soon clashes with seemingly gentle resident Dave Crealy (Lithgow) who secretly terrorizes the home with a sadistic game called "The Rule of Jenny Pen” while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. What begins as childish torment quickly escalates into far more sinister and disturbing incidents. When Mortensen's pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy's reign of terror.

The movie is directed by James Ashcroft, from a screenplay he wrote with Eli Kent. Ashcroft formed Light IN THE DARK Productions in 2014, specializing in contemporary screen adaptations from New Zealand’s literary canon. His feature film directing debut Coming Home in the Dark premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2021 to great acclaim, followed by a global festival tour.

He is currently working on a slate of features in the US including Max Brooks' Devolution and Grady Hendrix’ How To Sell A Haunted House, for Legendary Studios and Sam Raimi’s Ghost House Pictures, The Whisper Man for the Russo Brother’s AGBO Productions/Netflix and an adaptation of the graphic novel Old Haunts for AWA Studios.

