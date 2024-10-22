Video: Jimmy O. Yang Stars in First Trailer for Hulu's INTERIOR CHINATOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hulu has debuted the trailer for "Interior Chinatown," starring Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet. The limited series is executive produced by Taika Waititi (who also directed the pilot) and Charles Yu (creator and showrunner). The series premieres with all 10 episodes on November 19, 2024.

Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called "Black & White." Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables, dreaming about a world beyond Chinatown and aspiring to be the lead of his own story. When Willis inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, he begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, while discovering his own family’s buried history and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.

The cast includes Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao, and Diana Lin. Series’ creator Charles Yu serves as executive producer, along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback; Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite and Elsie Choi for Participant; Garrett Basch for Dive; John Lee; and Taika Waititi, who also directed the pilot. The ten-episode limited series is produced by 20th Television.

