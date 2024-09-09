Video: HOLD YOUR BREATH Trailer With Sarah Paulson and Annaleigh Ashford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the trailer for Hold Your Breath, the upcoming thriller starring Tony Award winner Sarah Paulson.

"In 1930's Oklahoma amid the region's horrific dust storms, a woman (Paulson) is convinced that sinister presence is threatening her family," the logline reveals.

Written and directed by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, the movie also stars Amiah Miller, Alona Jane Robbins, Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, Ebon Moss-Backrach, and Bill Heck.

The movie is set to debut only on Hulu October 3, 2024.

