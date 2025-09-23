Video: HBO Drops Trailer for Prequel Series IT: WELCOME TO DERRY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



HBO has released the official trailer and key art for the original drama series IT: WELCOME TO DERRY, from Warner Bros. Television, debuting SUNDAY, OCTOBER 26 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly leading up to the season finale on Sunday, December 14.

The series is developed for television by filmmakers Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (“IT,” “IT Chapter Two,” “The Flash”) and Jason Fuchs (“IT Chapter Two,” “Wonder Woman,” “Argylle”). Andy Muschietti directs multiple episodes of the original series.

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.” The cast includes Jovan Adepo, Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

The show is produced by HBO and Warner Bros. Television, developed for television by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on the novel “It” by Stephen King. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti (through their Double Dream production company), Jason Fuchs, Brad Caleb Kane, David Coatsworth, Bill Skarsgård, Shelley Meals, Roy Lee, and Dan Lin are executive producers. Fuchs, who wrote the teleplay for the first episode, and Kane serve as co-showrunners on the project.