Video: Glen Powell Stars in a New Trailer for THE RUNNING MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Paramount has just released the official trailer for The Running Man, the new dystopian film based on the novel by Stephen King. The movie, which is directed by Edgar Wright and stars Glen Powell, will be released in theaters on November 7, 2025.

In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.

Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The cast also includes William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, Jayme Lawson, and Broadway alum Colman Domingo. Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright adapted the screenplay from the KING novel.

Comments

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...