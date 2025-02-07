Video: First-Look at NBC's THE AMERICAS Featuring Tom Hanks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NBC has shared a new first-look at The Americas, an epic 10-part tentpole event series narrated by Tom Hanks. The 10-part television event premieres Sunday, February 23 at 7/6c on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the world’s greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior, and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth’s most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. “The Americas” unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts; new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting and some of nature’s strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. Each hourlong episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: “The Atlantic Coast,” “Mexico,” “The WILD West,” “The Amazon,” “The Frozen North,” “The Gulf Coast,” “The Andes,” “The Caribbean,” “The West Coast” and “Patagonia.”

The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II,” “Dynasties”) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. The music is by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

