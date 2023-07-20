Video: First Look at Kim Kardashian in AMERICAN HORROR STORY

When Kardashian's casting was originally announced, it was revealed that the new season was coming this summer. 

By: Jul. 20, 2023

The first teaser trailer for American Horror Story: Delicate, featuring Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevigne, has been released.

The new season of the hit anthology horror series will mark Kardashian's first major acting role. She currently stars in her reality show, The Kardashians on Hulu.

Roberts has appeared in the coming-of-age movies WILD Child, Memoirs of a Teenage Amnesiac and Lymelife. Roberts appeared in the 2009 family film Hotel for Dogs and The Winning Season. In 2010, she appeared in Valentine's Day, which also starred her aunt, Julia Roberts.

Later the same year, she had a leading role in It's Kind of a Funny Story. She also starred in the popular horror series sequel, Scream 4, along with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Watch Kim Kardashian in the American Horror Story teaser trailer here:



