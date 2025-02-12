Video: FULL SWING Season 3 Documentary Series Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cameras are back for a third season of Full Swing, and Netflix has released the official teaser trailer for the immersive documentary series. The series follows a diverse group of professional golfers - both returning favorites and new faces - on and off the course across a relentless season of competition on the PGA TOUR, including all four of golf’s Major championships, The Masters, The PGA Championship, The U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and for the first time in Full Swing, the Presidents Cup. The new season premieres on Netflix February 25, 2025.

Season three brings even more drama, with a lens on Scottie Scheffler’s history-making run, Rory McIlroy’s emotional rollercoaster in and out of competition, Bryson DeChambeau’s evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite and Keegan Bradley’s quest to write his own redemption arc from last year's dramatic letdown.

Also, Min Woo Lee and sister Minjee make their bid to be the first brother/sister golf tandem in Olympic history, Wyndham Clark partners with Mark Wahlberg to take their brand to the next level, Sahith Theegala makes a choice that costs him millions, Gary Woodland fights to return to the sport after battling a brain tumor, and Presidents Cup Assistant Captain Camilo Villegas rallies an International team in the wake of his own family tragedy.

Full Swing continues to give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins, their losses, their families & their friends, all throughout a season in professional golf.

Season 3 featured players include Ludvig Åberg, Keegan Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark,Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Min Woo Lee, Minjee Lee, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas and Gary Woodland.

The series is produced by Pro Shop Studios (Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen), Box to Box Films (Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees, Warren Smith) and Vox Media Studios.

