Video: Edwin McCain Unmasked as 'Nessy' on THE MASKED SINGER

Singer-Songwriter Edwin McCain was unmasked last night on The Masked Singer, ending his impressive run up to the Final 6 as the costumed character “Nessy.” With judge guesses ranging from Gene Simmons to Sting, McCain kept fans and panelists alike guessing until the big reveal.

The elimination came after what host Nick Cannon called “the closest margin in Masked Singer history, less than 1%. Watch him sing Lady Gaga’s Million Reasons below.

To celebrate the unmasking, McCain will host an Unmasked Friends Party on May 7th at L.A.’s iconic Troubadour. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the LA Fire Charities. The event promises an unforgettable night of music and surprises, with special guests — including fellow Masked Singer alumni and longtime friends of Edwin—expected to join him on stage for live performances. It’s set to be a joyful evening of reunion, reflection, and celebration of McCain’s journey both on the show and in music.

The reveal also coincides with the release of Lucky, McCain’s 11th studio album and his first collection of new material since 2011’s Mercy Bound. A heartfelt reflection on career longevity, gratitude, and creative passion, Lucky marks a bold and meaningful new chapter for the beloved singer-songwriter.

Edwin McCain on Tour with Train (unless otherwise noted)

Sat, May 3 - Council Bluffs, IA - Whiskey Roadhouse -Horseshoe Council Bluffs Casino *

Mon, May 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota *

Wed, May 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour (Nessy Unmasked Concert - Edwin & Friends)*

Thurs, May 15 – McMinnville, TN – The Park Theatre *

Thurs, June 5 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Music Fest 2025 *

Fri, June 6 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest 2025 *

Sat, June 14 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino *

Thurs, July 3 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *

Fri, July 25 - Kingsport, TN - Fun Fest *

Fri, Aug 1 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Sun, Aug 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Tues, Aug 5 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

Thurs, Aug 7 – Niagara Falls, ON, CAN – OLG Stage Fallsview Casino

Fri, Aug 8 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC

Sat, Aug 9 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Penn National Race Course

Tues, Aug 12 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sun, Aug 17 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus

Tues, Aug 19 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent

Fri, Aug 22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun, Aug 24 – Roanoke, VA – Elmwood Park

Tues, Aug 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed, Aug 27 – El Dorado, AR – Murphy Arts District Amphitheatre

Thurs, Aug 28 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

Sat, Aug 30 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheatre

Sun, Aug 31 – Round Rock, TX – Round Rock Amphitheatre

Sat, Sept 6 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheatre

Sun, Sept 7 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheatre

Tues, Sept 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden

Wed, Sept 10 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Fri, Sep 12 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheater

Sun, Sept 14 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

Tues, Sept 16 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheatre

Wed, Sept 17 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

Thurs, Oct 9 - 11 - Destin, FL - Rockin’ in Paradise with Styx and Friends *

*Edwin McCain solo, not part of the Train tour

