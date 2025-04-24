Video: Edwin McCain Unmasked as 'Nessy' on THE MASKED SINGER

To celebrate the unmasking, McCain will host an Unmasked Friends Party on May 7th at L.A.’s iconic Troubadour.
Singer-Songwriter Edwin McCain was unmasked last night on The Masked Singer, ending his impressive run up to the Final 6 as the costumed character “Nessy.” With judge guesses ranging from Gene Simmons to Sting, McCain kept fans and panelists alike guessing until the big reveal.
The elimination came after what host Nick Cannon called “the closest margin in Masked Singer history, less than 1%. Watch him sing Lady Gaga’s Million Reasons below.
To celebrate the unmasking, McCain will host an Unmasked Friends Party on May 7th at L.A.’s iconic Troubadour. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the LA Fire Charities. The event promises an unforgettable night of music and surprises, with special guests — including fellow Masked Singer alumni and longtime friends of Edwin—expected to join him on stage for live performances. It’s set to be a joyful evening of reunion, reflection, and celebration of McCain’s journey both on the show and in music.
The reveal also coincides with the release of Lucky, McCain’s 11th studio album and his first collection of new material since 2011’s Mercy Bound. A heartfelt reflection on career longevity, gratitude, and creative passion, Lucky marks a bold and meaningful new chapter for the beloved singer-songwriter.
Sat, May 3 - Council Bluffs, IA - Whiskey Roadhouse -Horseshoe Council Bluffs Casino *
Mon, May 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Dakota *
Wed, May 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour (Nessy Unmasked Concert - Edwin & Friends)*
Thurs, May 15 – McMinnville, TN – The Park Theatre *
Thurs, June 5 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Music Fest 2025 *
Fri, June 6 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest 2025 *
Sat, June 14 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino *
Thurs, July 3 - Isle of Palms, SC - The Windjammer *
Fri, July 25 - Kingsport, TN - Fun Fest *
Fri, Aug 1 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 2 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Sun, Aug 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park
Tues, Aug 5 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre
Thurs, Aug 7 – Niagara Falls, ON, CAN – OLG Stage Fallsview Casino
Fri, Aug 8 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands Marvin Sands PAC
Sat, Aug 9 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Penn National Race Course
Tues, Aug 12 – Youngstown, OH – The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Fri, Aug 15 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sun, Aug 17 – Cohasset, MA – South Shore Music Circus
Tues, Aug 19 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent
Fri, Aug 22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun, Aug 24 – Roanoke, VA – Elmwood Park
Tues, Aug 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Wed, Aug 27 – El Dorado, AR – Murphy Arts District Amphitheatre
Thurs, Aug 28 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
Sat, Aug 30 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheatre
Sun, Aug 31 – Round Rock, TX – Round Rock Amphitheatre
Sat, Sept 6 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheatre
Sun, Sept 7 – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheatre
Tues, Sept 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden
Wed, Sept 10 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Fri, Sep 12 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheater
Sun, Sept 14 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre
Tues, Sept 16 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Amphitheatre
Wed, Sept 17 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
Thurs, Oct 9 - 11 - Destin, FL - Rockin’ in Paradise with Styx and Friends *
*Edwin McCain solo, not part of the Train tour
