Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Ed Sheeran, one of the biggest musical artists on the planet, has spent the past two weeks defending his integrity in a New York City courtroom, fighting a lawsuit in which THE FAMILY of the co-writer of Marvin Gaye's classic "Let's Get It On" claims Sheeran stole the chord progression for his song "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran opens up about the trial, his new album, body image and more in an interview with Seth Doane for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, May 7 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.

Sheeran tells Doane that lawsuits are a fact of life for artists today.

"I just think it comes with the territory," Sheeran says in an interview before the verdict.

"When they say there's a hit, there's a writ, it's true. Every single hit," he says. "There's four chords that get used in pop songs and there's however many notes, eight notes or whatever, and there's 60,000 songs released every single day.

And if you just think mathematically the likelihood of this song having the same chords as this song ... You are going to get this with every single pop song from now on, like, unless it just stops, which I DON'T think it does because it's a big money business to take things to court:"

Sheeran tells Doane it's a topic that riles him up and will have an impact throughout the business.

"You can only get caught out if you've done something wrong," Sheeran tells Doane. "And I'm not - I have not done something wrong. I'm not lying here. I used four chords that are very common chords to use, and they sound like lots of songs."

In a wide-ranging interview, Sheeran talks about making music, his insecurities, ego and his new album, Subtract. It's a collection of pared-down songs dealing with personal topics, such as anxiety and depression.

"I'm quite, like, comfortable in my skin. I'm like, I know who I am and what I do," Sheeran says.

"The lyrics in some of these songs seem to paint another picture of not being so comfortable in your skin," Doane says.

"Yeah. But that's the human. You're talking to the artist right now," Sheeran says. "The artist who can stand on stage in front of 110,000 people in Melbourne is not the same person that has anxiety and insecurity and depression."

CBS SUNDAY MORNING has been the #1 Sunday morning news program for 23 consecutive broadcast seasons. It is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts here and on all podcast platforms. Stream CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Paramount+.