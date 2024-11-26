Video: Ed Sheeran Debuts 'Under The Tree' Music Video from New Holiday Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ed SHeeran has released a brand new music video for his original song “Under The Tree,” written for Netflix and Locksmith Animation’s upcoming holiday film That Christmas, which premieres globally on Netflix December 4.

The video marks Richard Curtis’ music video directorial debut, and stars Ed SHeeran alongside Bridgerton star Claudia Jessie. The video was shot primarily in Southwold in Suffolk, the town that was part of the inspiration for the film’s fictional setting Wellington-On-Sea. Claudia Jessie plays Ed SHeeran’s girlfriend and the video explores the film's themes of love, loneliness and togetherness.

“Richard Curtis made my fav Christmas film, and TV special," Ed SHeeran said. "He came round my house in 2021 and showed me a rough of his new one, then asked me to make a song for it. How could I resist. Having kids, I struggle to find great great movies for very young kids to watch at Christmas, and this ticks all the boxes. This song is written about a character in the film who wants to spend Christmas with his dad, but doesn’t get to. It’s a heartbreaking scene, and something so many people go through every year being alone at Christmas. Hope everyone loves the song.”

“It’s a real thrill to make my music video directing debut with my dear friend Ed SHeeran," Richard Curtis added. "I hope I’ve done justice to his gorgeous song. It's lyrically magical and it unlocks a critical moment in the film for us. Suddenly you feel all these layered emotions that go beyond what is seen on screen and you are filled with longing and hope.”

Based on the successful series of children's books by BAFTA winner and Academy Award® nominee Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually, Yesterday), Locksmith Animation’s new film That Christmas marks the feature film directorial debut of renowned character animation and story artist veteran Simon Otto (How to Train Your Dragon trilogy).

The movie follows a series of entwined tales about love and loneliness, family and friends, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys! Nicole P. Hearon (Moana, Frozen) and Adam Tandy (The Thick of It, Detectorists) are producers.

