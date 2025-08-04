Video: Disney Unveils Trailer for New Music Series ELECTRIC BLOOM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney has revealed the official trailer for “Electric Bloom," the new music-driven comedy series coming to Disney+. The first 13 episodes of the show will stream Sept. 17, with the remaining episodes hitting Disney+ on Oct. 15.

Episodes this season will guest star Dara Reneé (“Descendants: The Rise of Red”) as herself, and Maia Kealoha (“Lilo & Stitch”) as Kaia. Disney Channel alums Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) and Phill Lewis (“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody”) serve as guest directors.

The show follows the three members of the now mega-famous pop group ELECTRIC BLOOM as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day they all met in high school. The girls go on a journey to becoming the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe.

The cast features Lumi Pollack (“The Fallout”) as perfectly put-together Posey, Carmen Sanchez as school rebel Jade, Ruby Marino as quirky and optimistic Tulip and Nathaniel Buescher (“Circuit Breakers”) as class crush and band supporter Lucas. Also joining the main cast in guest roles are J'Adore Elizabeth (Shelly Sharp), Trisha Macaden (Shelly LeBrock), Luke Busey (The Vince), Van Brunelle (Dante), Audrey Grace Marshall (Janine), Leah Mei Gold (Sunny), DaJuan Johnson (Principal Jeffers), Clayton Thomas (Mr. B), Santina Muha (Ms. Mecklenberg), Irene White (Peg), Lennon Parham (Stephanie Bradley) and more.

Creators Eric Friedman, Alex Fox and Rachel Lewis serve as executive producers along with iconic songwriter Diane Warren and Bahareh Batmang. Warren also writes the majority of the songs for the series, including all songs in the pilot and the theme song. Jody Margolin Hahn directed and executive-produced the pilot.

The four-track “Electric Bloom” EP is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms. The “Electric Bloom Original Soundtrack” is set for release Sept. 12 on Walt Disney Records. Episodes from the first season of “Electric Bloom” are currently airing on Disney Channel.

Photo credit: Disney/Brian Roedel