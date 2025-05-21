Video: Disney Shares New PHINEAS AND FERB Single 'Summer is Starting Right Now'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney has released “Summer is Starting Right Now” a new single performed by the cast of “Phineas and Ferb." Check it out now ahead of the season premiere on June 5th on Disney Channel.

The “Phineas and Ferb” voice cast includes Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as step-brothers “Phineas Flynn” and “Ferb Fletcher,” respectively, Ashley Tisdale as “Candace Flynn,” co-creator and executive producer Dan Povenmire as “Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz,” Alyson Stoner as “Isabella Garcia-Shapiro,” Dee Bradley Baker as “Perry the Platypus, Caroline Rhea as “Linda Flynn-Fletcher,” and co-creator and executive producer Jeff “Swampy” Marsh as “Major Francis Monogram.”

It was recently announced that the new season will also feature a slew of guest stars including Tony Award winner Alan Cumming, Michael Bublé (who will sing in the show), Brendan Hunt, Lake Bell, John Stamos, Leslie Jones, Anna Faris, Cristo Fernández, Megan Rapinoe, Meghan Trainor, Jonathan Banks, Rhys Darby, and Ruth Negga.

The new season of “Phineas and Ferb” will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State Area.

