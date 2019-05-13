Video: Disney Drops First Teaser Trailer For MALEFICENT 2

See the first teaser trailer for the latest Disney live action event, Maleficent 2 below!

A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after "Maleficent," in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney's most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora, "Maleficent II" continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.

Three-time Golden Globe® winner Angelina Jolie ("Girl, Interrupted," "Wanted") and Elle Fanning ("The Beguiled," "Super 8") reprise their roles as the dark fairy Maleficent and Princess Aurora, respectively, two characters from the studio's animated classic "Sleeping Beauty," whose untold story was brought to life on screen in "Maleficent."

Michelle Pfeiffer ("Murder on the Orient Express," "Ant-Man and the Wasp"), the Golden Globe® Award winning, Emmy® nominated and three-time Academy Award® nominated actress, joins the cast as Queen Ingrith. Also joining the production are Academy Award® and Golden Globe nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor ("Doctor Strange," "12 Years a Slave"), Ed Skrein ("Deadpool," "Game of Thrones") and Robert Lindsay ("My Family," "Wimbledon"). Harris Dickinson ("The Darkest Minds," "Trust") joins "Maleficent II" as Prince Phillip.

"Maleficent II" is directed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," "Kon-Tiki") and written by Linda Woolverton ("Alice in Wonderland," "Beauty and the Beast") and Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster ("Transparent"). The producers are Joe Roth ("Alice through the Looking Glass," "Oz the Great and Powerful," "Maleficent") and Angelina Jolie.

"Maleficent" opened on May 30, 2014 and grossed more than $750 million at the global box office.

Get ready for the season of the witch. Watch the brand new trailer for #Maleficent2 Mistress of Evil now pic.twitter.com/gbDZk0o8u8 - Disney UK (@Disney_UK) May 14, 2019





