Video: Danielle Deadwyler Stars in New Trailer for THE WOMAN IN THE YARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In the new Blumhouse horror movie The Woman in the Yard, The Piano Lesson star Danielle Deadwyler plays Ramona, a woman crippled by grief after she survives a car accident that takes her husband (played by Russell Hornsby.) Seriously injured, Ramona now must care for their 14-year-old son (Peyton Jackson) and 6-year-old-daughter (Estella Kahiha), alone in her rural farmhouse. Then, one day, a woman takes form in their yard. Watch the new trailer for The Woman in the Yard here!

The Woman in the Yard is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam, Jungle Cruise), who recently directed Deadwyler in the upcoming action thriller Carry On. The film is written by first-time feature screenwriter Sam Stefanak. The movie hits theaters on March 28.

The film is produced by Jason Blum, producer of The Invisible Man and The Black Phone, along with acclaimed Emmy nominated producer Stephanie Allain p.g.a. (The Exorcist: Believer, Hustle & Flow), and is executive produced by star Danielle Deadwyler, Jaume Collet-Serra, James Moran and Gabrielle Ebron.

Comments