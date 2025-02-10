Video: DARK WINDS Season 3 Premiere Sneak Peek

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AMC Networks has released the chilling first five minutes of the premiere episode of Dark Winds Season 3, giving fans a glimpse at the new threat facing Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) in the highly anticipated season. Dark Winds returns with all-new episodes exclusively on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, March 9 at 9pm ET/PT, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

The critically acclaimed noir drama series stars McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo), Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico), Jessica Matten (Rez Ball, Tribal, Burden of Truth) and Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America).

The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

