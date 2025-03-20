Video: DARK WINDS Season 3 Episode 3 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



AMC has shared a sneak-peek clip from an all-new episode of the acclaimed noir thriller DARK WINDS Season 3. The series stars Zahn McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo), Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico), Jessica Matten (Rez Ball, Tribal, Burden of Truth) and Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America), along with a new guest star roster toplined by Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) and Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident). Episode 303, "Ch’į́į́dii" (Ghosts), premieres Sunday, March 23 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, with new episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

In Episode 103, After a close call, Leaphorn and Chee follow the trail of a new suspect. The discovery of a body sends Special Agent Washington in a different direction. Manuelito puts a target on her back as she digs deeper into the mystery.

The expanded third season, featuring eight episodes, picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications.

Joining this season as guest stars are Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge, Tonantzin Carmelo (La Brea, The English) as Border Patrol Agent Eleanda Garza, Alex Meraz (The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Walking Dead) as Border Patrol Agent Ivan Muños, Terry Serpico (Law & Order SVU, Yellowstone) as Border Patrol Senior Chief Ed Henry, Derek Hinkey (American Primeval, Americana) as Shorty Bowlegs, Phil Burke (Hell on Wheels, Rabbit Hole) as Michael Halsey, and Christopher Heyerdahl (Under the Banner of Heaven, Hell on Wheels) as Dr Reynolds. This season also sees the returns of guest stars A Martinez (Longmire, Days of Our Lives) as Scarborough Police Department Acting Chief Gordo Sena and Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard, Bosch) as Rosemary Vines.

Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, DARK WINDS is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe). John Wirth (Hell on Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman

