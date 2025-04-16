Video: Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, & More Star in POKER FACE Season 2 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peacock has released the official trailer for Season 2 of Poker Face, the mystery-of-the-week series starring Natasha Lyonne, written and directed by Rian Johnson. This new season will feature a slew of guest stars, including Broadway alums Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, KATIE Holmes, Richard Kind, and more. The season premieres on Peacock on May 8.

Poker Face follows Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

The show’s first season received four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha Lyonne, and garnered Peacock its first Emmy win for Judith Light's Outstanding Guest Actress Performance in a Comedy Series.

Confirmed Season 2 guest stars include Alia Shawkat, Awkwafina, Ben Marshall, B.J. Novak, Carol Kane, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Corey Hawkins, David Krumholtz, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, Ego Nwodim, Gaby Hoffmann, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, John Cho, Justin Theroux, Kathrine Narducci, KATIE Holmes, Kevin Corrigan, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martindale, Menalie Lynskey, Patti Harrison, Sam Richardson, Sherry Cola, and Simon Rex.

