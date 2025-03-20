Video: Colman Domingo, Steve Carell, & More Star in THE FOUR SEASONS Teaser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has debuted the first official teaser and date announcement for The Four Seasons, a new comedy series starring Colman Domingo and Steve Carell. From co-creators Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, The Four Seasons premieres Thursday, May 1 on Netflix.

Fey also stars in the series alongside Marco Calvani, Will Forte, Erika Henningsen, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Julia Lester. The Four Seasons follows six old friends heading for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news.

Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface. Co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, The Four Seasons is a hilarious and heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships. The series is based on the 1981 feature film of the same name that was written and directed by Alan Alda.

