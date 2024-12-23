Video: BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS? Official Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The HBO Original comedy special BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS? debuts FRIDAY, JANUARY 10 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Host of the award-winning series “Real Time with Bill Maher,” acclaimed comedian and satirist Bill Maher serves up another dose of reality in his 13th HBO stand-up special. With his signature sardonic wit and unfiltered approach to discussing controversial issues, the comedian offers up his scathing commentary on the hypocrisies of both conservative and liberal politics, as well as trends in modern parenting, sex and dating, and religion.

Taped at the CIBC Theater in Chicago, BILL MAHER: IS ANYONE ELSE SEEING THIS? is an unflinching and honest showcase by a comedian unafraid to call out extremes… No matter where they come from.

The special is performed and written by Bill Maher; executive produced by Bill Maher, Marc Gurvitz, Marcus Raboy, and Neal Marshall; producer Rhonda Harrington.

