Video: BAD MONKEY Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the fifth episode of “Bad Monkey,” the comedy series starring and executive produced by Vince Vaughn and hailing from award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence. The fifth episode, titled “That Damn Arm is Back,” premieres Wednesday, September 4 on Apple TV+ followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 9.

105 - “That Damn Arm Is Back”: Yancy makes a crucial realization as he goes into hiding. The Dragon Queen asks Egg about Neville.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he’ll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

The ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell (“The Fugitive”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”), Natalie Martinez (“La Promesa del Retorno”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live,” “Holidate”), Michelle Monaghan (“Gone Baby Gone” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”), Ronald Peet (“First Reformed”), Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen & Slim”) and Scott Glenn (“The Leftovers”), with special guest star John Ortiz (“Fast & Furious”) and guest stars Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, “Bad Monkey” is developed by executive producer and showrunner Bill Lawrence through his Doozer Productions alongside Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses (“Scrubs”), Marcos Siega, Vaughn and Liza Katzer.

“Bad Monkey” marks the most recent collaboration between Bill Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+, following Emmy-nominated global hit series “Shrinking” and global phenomenon “Ted Lasso.” Co-created by Lawrence, “Ted Lasso” made history by becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever and landed back-to-back Emmy Awards for best comedy series for its first and second seasons.

Comments